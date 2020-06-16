Summer meals that don’t really require an oven

Send this page to someone via email

Summer is just around the corner, but the idea of cooking in a hot kitchen with the oven on doesn’t sound appetizing.

Luckily for you, chef Massimo Capra of Food Network Canada says there are some easy summer meals you can make at home without turning on an oven.

On a recent segment for Global News’ The Morning Show, Capra started off with prosciutto and grilled asparagus.

“If you want, you can use asparagus that you have grilled the day before on your barbecue,” he said.

Next, Capra says to try Grana Padano (a type of cheese) nuggets with toasted spiced almonds and honey and peaches. Although Capra says he toasted the almonds before, nothing else in the recipe needs to be cooked.

“You have the sweetness from the peaches and the spiciness from the almonds,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want to eat that?”

For his last meal, which also is focused on prosciutto, Capra makes prosciutto rolls with ricotta, Calabrian chili, honey, melon and almond.

“You can serve this with your guests or for yourself sitting on the porch with beer,” he said. “Or even a glass of wine … it would be amazing.”

And although summer will not be the same this season, there are ways you can enjoy it safely.

Kate Mulligan, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, previously told Global News being outdoors is better than staying indoors.

“There are safer ways to socialize right now,” Mulligan said. “One of the safest ways to do it is by getting outside where the risk of transmission is quite low.”

To learn how to make all of these summer recipes, check out the full video above.

With files from Global News’ Laura Hensley