Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Hundreds turn up for anti-racism rally in Spryfield, N.S.: ‘The system is bleeding’

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 9:07 pm
Kate Macdonald, DeRico Symonds and Trayvone Clayton, co-founders of Game Changers 902, challenge participants at an anti-racism rally to fight oppression proactively in their communities. The event took place in Spryfield, Halifax on Wed. June 17, 2020.
Kate Macdonald, DeRico Symonds and Trayvone Clayton, co-founders of Game Changers 902, challenge participants at an anti-racism rally to fight oppression proactively in their communities. The event took place in Spryfield, Halifax on Wed. June 17, 2020. Global News

Hundreds of people showed up at an anti-racism rally in Spryfield on Wednesday, adding their voices to the chorus calling for systemic change around the globe.

It’s one of several events that have taken place in Nova Scotia this month, spurred by the recent deaths of Black men and women in the United States and Canada, held in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

“This thing that we call a system is bleeding,” said community activist DeRico Symonds, speaking at Halifax neighbourhood’s community centre.

“We need solutions. We live in a society where we stand for dignitaries that can’t stand the sight of our communities.”

READ MORE: Group launches campaign aimed at promoting local Black businesses in Halifax

Halifax is a city with a history of oppression. Its founder, Edward Cornwallis, is known for putting a bounty on Mi’kmaw scalps in 1749 while serving as governor of Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 200 years later, the city’s municipal government forced Black families out of their homes during the eviction of Africville.

Today, Mi’kmaw communities still fight to protect their traditional territories from unwanted resource extraction, and the Halifax Regional Police is struggling to rebuild public trust after years of disproportionately street-checking and surveying African Nova Scotians.

After decades of oppression and historical trauma, people of colour are exhausted, said Trayvone Clayton of Game Changers 902.

He called on folks at the rally to step up and fight oppression not just during protests, but in their daily lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need you to come to us instead of us coming to you because we’ve been kicked over so many times, it came to the point that you guys have to see deaths to believe,” Clayton said.

READ MORE: Thousands participate in anti-racism rally in Halifax

Kate Macdonald, another Black youth leader, made the same request.

She asked allies to sign petitions, write politicians, donate funds, organize and bring Black history and reality into provincial classrooms. Of the Halifax Regional Municipality, she said, “defund the police.”

How Canadian culture masks systemic racism
How Canadian culture masks systemic racism

“A quarter of our entire city budget goes to the police. That’s a lot of money,” Macdonald told the crowd.

“We have a lot of other things that need attention, like health care, like affordable housing, like education, child care, senior citizens — just to name a few.”

Story continues below advertisement
Hundreds of people attend an anti-racism rally in the Halifax neighbourhood of Spryfield on Wed. June 17, 2020.
Hundreds of people attend an anti-racism rally in the Halifax neighbourhood of Spryfield on Wed. June 17, 2020. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Other speakers at the rally included Stop the Violence’s Quentrel Provo, artist Makye Clayton, educator Venessa Brooks, pastor Josh Crawford and Otis Daye, student equity co-ordinator for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia committed to being an ally to Black, Indigenous students: education minister

Together, they challenged the crowd to live the challenge of dismantling white supremacy, even when the protests end, the hashtags are no longer trending, and many of life’s distractions resume after the pandemic ends.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Lives Matteranti-black racismStreet Checksafrican nova scotiansRacism in Nova Scotiaanti-racism rally Nova ScotiaBlack Lives Matter HalifaxBlack Lives Matter Nova ScotiaGame Changers 902
Flyers
More weekly flyers