Thousands expected to participate in anti-racism demonstration in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Over 2,000 people have said they will be attending a rally in Halifax Monday evening in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and resistance to police brutality.

As of Monday at 3:45 p.m., a Facebook group called “Take a Knee to Make a Stand” confirmed over 2,300 participants and 3,500 others interested.

The demonstration is being held in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis while pleading for air as a white police officer pressed his knee onto his neck.

READ MORE: ‘Justice for Regis’: Hundreds turn out in Halifax for solidarity march against racism

Quentrel Provo, the founder and CEO of “Stop the Violence, Spread the Love,” says demonstrators will take a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck.

Story continues below advertisement

He says it will be a way to bring people together and talk about how everyone can show support for the Black community.

“This is just a small way, but after everything is all done and died down, we’ve still got to do the work behind the scenes,” Provo said.

Demonstrations have been happening across North America in the days that followed Floyd’s death. A protest in Montreal Sunday night resulted in 11 people being arrested.

Provo stressed the importance of keeping this evening’s demonstration peaceful and adhering to social distancing and other public health protocols.

“They want people to wear masks and keep your two metres,” said Provo. “(Organizers) said if you are able to and want to go on the march, it’s at your own risk because it’s hard to separate everyone.”

A similar rally was held in Halifax on Saturday in response to the death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet, as well as wider issues of anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism.

2:23 Thousands in Vancouver protest George Floyd death Thousands in Vancouver protest George Floyd death

Provo said Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella will be in attendance at Monday’s demonstration.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s key,” Provo said. “I wanted to make sure that he was going to be there.”

READ MORE: Thousands rally in Toronto after death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet

Global News has reached out for Halifax Regional Police for comment but has yet to receive a response.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. Organizers are asking participants to adhere to social distancing protocols and wear face masks.

“Speak up, stand up,” Provo said. “We can’t be silent anymore.

“People who have a voice of privilege need not to be silent.” Tweet This