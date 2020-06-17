Menu

Waterloo police dispatchers chip in to replace 4-year-old’s stolen bike

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 4:02 pm
Officers dropped off Lexi's new wheels a few days ago.
Officers dropped off Lexi's new wheels a few days ago. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police dispatchers are garnering plenty of praise on social media after a four-year-old girl’s bike went missing and they replaced it.

Police say Lexi’s parents recently left the “Frozen”-themed bike near their garage before they left their home to run a few chores.

Upon returning, the parents were said to have discovered that the bike Lexi had just learned to ride had gone missing.

“So the parents are called in to report the bike stolen,” Const Andre Johnson explained. “The dispatchers discussed it amongst the room and reached out to see if there was something that we could do to help this girl, especially with it being her first bike.”

He said they raised funds among members of the force to buy the bike.

“As a result of that, they were able to purchase the bike for her to be delivered a couple of days ago,” Johnson said.

The force posted pictures of Lexi riding her new bike after it was delivered which has earned praise from dozens of commenters.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooFrozenWaterloo cops replace stolen bikeWaterloo Lexi police stolen bikeWaterloo police replace stolen bikeWaterloo Police stolen bike
