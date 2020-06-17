Alex Kompothecras removed from ‘Siesta Key’ by MTV over alleged racist posts

MTV has cut ties with Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras after he allegedly made racist comments on social media and shared posts from white supremacists.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” Siesta Key announced on the show’s official Twitter account. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

The announcement came after Siesta Key aired the first episode of its resumed third season of the show after taking a short hiatus.

Kompothecras, 25, and his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno were a main focus of the show.

Kompothecras is being edited out of the series as much as possible, but People reports that Salerno will still appear on Siesta Key.

“As of now, she is still a part of the show,” an MTV spokesperson told People.

The outlet also reports that racist social media posts Kompothecras had allegedly shared had been circulating online before his firing from the show.

Kompothecras’ father, Gary Kompothecras, is also a producer of Siesta Key.

Kompothecras was one of the main stars of Siesta Key, which is a “docuseries that follows a group of young adults confronting issues of love, heartbreak, betrayal, class, and looming adulthood as they spend the summer together in their beautiful hometown,” according to MTV’s description.

MTV’s bio for Kompothecras reads, “Alex is the King of Siesta Key. He’s known for his over the top parties and playboy lifestyle. But now that Alex has graduated college, he has to focus less on the pleasures of careless youth and more on his uncertain future.”

Kompothecras has not spoken out about his firing from the show as of this writing.

The Siesta Key star’s firing comes after MTV’s The Challenge announced it had “severed ties” with Dee Nguyen following her “offensive” comments towards Black Lives Matter.

“As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice,” The Challenge tweeted.

Nguyen came under fire after she tweeted: “IDK (I don’t know) why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.”

Nguyen issued an official apology for her remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement that got her fired from MTV’s The Challenge last week.

The former Geordie Shore star apologized to her cast members on the reality competition series and the production crew and staff at MTV.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my fellow cast members, the production crew at Bunin-Murray and the staff at MTV for my choice of words and actions in the most recent events. What was stated wasn’t meant to be hurtful or discriminatory in any matter. It was a knee jerk of a reaction and it’s certainly not the way that I feel nor what I meant,” she said in a statement.

“I would love to take it back. But it is out there and to set to record straight. Racial intolerance is intolerable and unacceptable,” Dee continued. “Having had to deal with racism my entire life, ironically through all this, there is a warm feeling I have with the fact that humans are standing together to call out unacceptable comments and behaviours that in the past were rarely called on. Again, we are shown that you can be judged in a second on all social media platforms.”