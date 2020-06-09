MTV cuts ties with ‘Challenge’ star Dee Nguyen after ‘offensive’ Black Lives Matter comments

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.

MTV’s The Challenge has cut ties with former Geordie Shore star Dee Nguyen after her comments on Black Lives Matter.

On Monday, the reality competition series’ official Twitter account announced that they have “severed ties” with Dee following her offensive comments.

“As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice,” The Challenge tweeted.

Dee came under fire over the weekend after she tweeted, “IDK (I don’t know) why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. (Black Lives Matter) I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.”

The Challenge cast member Bayleigh Dayton shared screenshots of Dee’s comments, which have been deleted.

“THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV,” Bayleigh tweeted.

Bayleigh also attached a screenshot of a fan telling Dee to “read the room” and stop posting photos of herself on Instagram.

In response, Dee wrote, “People die every f—ing day. U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest you wake the f–k up and get off social media.

Dee responded to Bayleigh in a string of tweets, telling her former co-star to “get off Twitter and FT me.”

“I know that your angry and I see it. I see you and those around me every f—ing day. Get off Twitter and FT me like a real a– b–ch I know you are,” Dee tweeted at Bayleigh on Sunday.

In another tweet, Dee said, “I haven’t said s–t about/to you out of respect for YOUR friends who are also MY friends. I’m staying off Twitter and spending my day INVESTING in YOUR home town. Don’t f—-ing talk to me about BLM. If you want a conversation you have my number.”

“News flash bayleigh I don’t owe u s–t. I’m not ur “best” friend I don’t text u daily and I don’t call u daily. What did I say when we FT? Call me if u wanna discuss something and we can work it out as women,” she wrote in another tweet.

Bayleigh told Dee to “apologize and take responsibility like and[si] ADULT.”

In response to a now-deleted tweet by Dee, Bayleigh said, “Friend ? Did you call me and say “hey girl I support you, I stand with you. I’m sorry your people are dying” yet I need to call you & confirm if your racist tweets come from a good place STFU Dee. Wow you really hurt everyone you come across.”

Bayleigh’s fiancé Swaggy C joined the conversation and said that Dee “acts like a villain on social media.”

“Dee acts like a villain on social media then calls every cast member crying her eyes out EVERY DAY saying she’s struggling & the fans hate her and she has to “play the part of a b—h.” Fakest person on the cast by far. Does everything for clout,” Swaggy C tweeted.

Swaggy C also alleged that Dee texted him and said, “hey make sure you tell Bayleigh to keep me blocked & you still talk bad about me. I’m thinking of storylines for Season 36.”

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley also spoke out about Dee’s behaviour.

“She said she was ‘blacker’ than me because I didn’t know the name of a musician and because she hadn’t seen me fight and be aggressive,” Big T said in a recent Instagram Story. “I felt like she was trying to make me fit her idea of a ‘stereotype.’..after seeing her tweets it just infuriated me even more and felt like I should be honest about my experience.”

On Sunday, Dee said she was sorry for the “insensitive” tweet she posted earlier.

“I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier. I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart. But there’s no excuse. I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy- who are my cast mates and deserve my respect and compassion,” Dee wrote.

In a follow-up tweet Dee said, “BLM to me every day. I’m trying to do the best I can with what is currently accessible to me.”

After MTV announced it was parting ways from Dee, she took to Instagram to share a statement.

“The last 24 hours have made me realised[sic] what is important and that is forgiveness. I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks,” her statement began. “Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM.”

She continued, “I believe in this movement and I’m stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health. This is not a goodbye, it’s a I will see you again. To my fans thank you for believing in me and your support. It helps me”

“I see every single one of you and I remember your stories. Stay strong and safe my friends,” Dee concluded.

On Tuesday, Dee tweeted, “Hi Twitter fam. I will be taking time off to recoup and rehabilitate my mental health. Please respect my privacy during this time. I wish the best of luck to my fellow cast mates and will not be live tweeting this week. Stay safe.”

