Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 rates, response in Alberta Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta, testing trends and the public health response nearly one week after the launch of Phase 2.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Her comments will be streamed live in this article post.

The state of health emergency in Alberta was lifted on Monday after being in effect since March 15.

“While the state of emergency is lapsing, it does not remove or impact the existing orders that Dr. Hinshaw has put in place nor does it impact her ability to issue additional orders as may be needed in days ahead,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, 35 new cases were confirmed, according to Alberta Health, bringing the province’s total to 7,482. Of those cases, 449 were active and 6,882 had recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Tuesday, Alberta’s total number of deaths remained at 151.

Thirty-six Albertans were in hospital for COVID-19, with seven of them in intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement