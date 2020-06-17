Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 rates, response in Alberta Wednesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 2:38 pm
State of public health emergency ends in Alberta as 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
(June 15): Alberta's state of public health emergency is coming to an end after being in effect for three months.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta, testing trends and the public health response nearly one week after the launch of Phase 2.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Her comments will be streamed live in this article post.

READ MORE: Alberta reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, no new virus-related deaths

The state of health emergency in Alberta was lifted on Monday after being in effect since March 15.

“While the state of emergency is lapsing, it does not remove or impact the existing orders that Dr. Hinshaw has put in place nor does it impact her ability to issue additional orders as may be needed in days ahead,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

Story continues below advertisement
State of public health emergency ends in Alberta as 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

On Tuesday, 35 new cases were confirmed, according to Alberta Health, bringing the province’s total to 7,482. Of those cases, 449 were active and 6,882 had recovered.

READ MORE: State of public health emergency ends in Alberta as 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Tuesday, Alberta’s total number of deaths remained at 151.

Thirty-six Albertans were in hospital for COVID-19, with seven of them in intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawCOVID-19 TestingLong Term Care HomesActive Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers