Canada

Dr. Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 15, 2020 12:59 pm
A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020.
A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

After a surge in cases over the weekend, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

On Sunday, Alberta confirmed an additional 50 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: 50 additional cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Sunday, active numbers rising

As well, the number of active cases continues to rise. The number of active cases rose every day last week. While recovery numbers are also rising, they are not outweighing the number of new cases.

Hinshaw reminds Albertans that COVID-19 is not gone amid rise in social gatherings
No additional deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the number of Albertans who have died due to COVID-19 at 150.

This story will be updated after Monday’s media availability.

