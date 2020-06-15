Dr. Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

After a surge in cases over the weekend, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

On Sunday, Alberta confirmed an additional 50 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

As well, the number of active cases continues to rise. The number of active cases rose every day last week. While recovery numbers are also rising, they are not outweighing the number of new cases.

No additional deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the number of Albertans who have died due to COVID-19 at 150.

