Alberta reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, no new virus-related deaths

No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Tuesday, however the province continues to record new, active cases of the virus.

Thirty-five new cases were confirmed since Monday, according to numbers released by Alberta Health, bringing the province’s total to 7,482.

Of those cases, 449 were active and 6,882 had recovered.

Alberta’s total number of deaths remained at 151.

Thirty-six Albertans are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with seven of them in intensive care.

The Calgary zone had 5,105 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, with nearly half — 208 — of the province’s active cases.

In the Edmonton zone, 732 people have tested positive for the virus, with 190 of those still sick with the virus.

Alberta’s Central zone had a total of 88 cases, the South zone had 1,227 cases, 268 people in the North zone have fallen ill with the virus and there have been 12 cases in people in unknown zones.

As of Tuesday, 349,836 COVID-19 tests have been administered to Albertans since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, Alberta lifted its state of public health emergency, however officials are stressing that public health orders and social distancing measures are still in place and need to be followed to prevent a second wave of the virus in the province.

