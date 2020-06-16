Jimmy Kimmel returning to host 2020 Emmy Awards

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in Television Academy history, Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host for the annual Emmy Awards this year.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmys will return later this year and serve as the first major awards show to take place since the novel coronavirus put the global entertainment industry at a standstill.

The Television Academy confirmed the news in an official press release on Tuesday.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment, wrote in the statement.

We're pleased to announce that @JimmyKimmel will be returning as host for the 72nd #Emmy Awards happening September 20 on @ABCNetwork!#Emmys pic.twitter.com/YKOeUltsor — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) June 16, 2020

“He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humour, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

On receiving the news, Kimmel, 52, tweeted: “I don’t know where, how, or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it!”

The famed late-night TV personality hosted the prestigious awards ceremony in 2012 and 2016.

I don't know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it! The 72nd #Emmy Awards – Sunday, September 20th on @ABCNetwork @TelevisionAcad — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 16, 2020

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place and broadcast live on Sept. 20, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Nominations for the highly anticipated event will be announced by the Television Academy on July 28.

