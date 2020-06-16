3 charged in human trafficking investigation in Pictou County

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County area.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the investigation began after its provincial human trafficking team received information that people were trying to target and recruit young women from the area into human trafficking.

Multiple police departments launched “Operation Hush,” which led to the arrest of three men.

John Robert Bonnar, 21, from Pictou County, faces a long list of charges, which include:

Trafficking a person under 18

Trafficking a person over 18

Material benefits from sexual services regarding a person under 18

Material benefits from sexual services regarding a person over 18

Procuring a person under 18 for sexual services

Procuring a person over 18 for sexual services

Possession of child pornography

Two counts of sexual assault

Two counts of sexual interference

Extortion

Breach of probation

Abelardo Sanchez Villar, 45, from New Glasgow was charged with:

Obtaining sexual services from a person under 18

Obtaining sexual services from a person over 18,

Sexual assault

Breach of probation

Justin Stanley MacDonald, 22, from New Glasgow was charged with:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Breach of probation

Bonnar appeared in Pictou court on Monday. He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 22.

Villar remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou court on Tuesday.

MacDonald has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

Police say the victims have been offered support and a publication ban was issued by the provincial court judge in relation to all matters.