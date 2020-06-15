15-year-old arrested for allegedly sharing photos of minors in N.B., police say

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP arrested a teenage boy on May 27 after a six-month-long investigation into the sharing of images of minors on the Acadian Peninsula.

In November 2019, police received reports of an individual threatening and intimidating girls under the age of 14 to send nude photos.

Several victims in New Brunswick have been identified by police.

Last month, police executed search warrants in two residences in the Acadian Peninsula.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and several devices were seized.

He was charged with luring, possession and distribution of child pornography.

He was released on conditions, and is set to appear in Caraquet Provincial Youth Court Oct. 27, 2020.

“In light of the current situation in our province, young people are spending more time at home and on their devices socializing with friends,” Cpl. Sylvain Bergeron of the Northeast District RCMP said in a press release.

“The Northeast District RCMP is working closely with communities and local partners to provide guidance and education to families about online safety,” the release said.