Crime

15-year-old arrested for allegedly sharing photos of minors in N.B., police say

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 3:27 pm
Northeast District RCMP seized devices from teenager after child pornography allegations.
Northeast District RCMP seized devices from teenager after child pornography allegations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John LeBlanc

New Brunswick RCMP arrested a teenage boy on May 27 after a six-month-long investigation into the sharing of images of minors on the Acadian Peninsula.

In November 2019, police received reports of an individual threatening and intimidating girls under the age of 14 to send nude photos.

Several victims in New Brunswick have been identified by police.

READ MORE: Truro-area man facing 3 child pornography charges after search of home

Last month, police executed search warrants in two residences in the Acadian Peninsula.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and several devices were seized.

He was charged with luring, possession and distribution of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on conditions, and is set to appear in Caraquet Provincial Youth Court Oct. 27, 2020.

“In light of the current situation in our province, young people are spending more time at home and on their devices socializing with friends,” Cpl. Sylvain Bergeron of the Northeast District RCMP said in a press release.

READ MORE: Snapchat video results in bestiality, child pornography charges for Amherstview, Ont., teen

“The Northeast District RCMP is working closely with communities and local partners to provide guidance and education to families about online safety,” the release said.

