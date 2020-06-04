Snapchat video results in bestiality, child pornography charges for Amherstview, Ont., teen

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged an Amherstview, Ont., teen after being alerted to an offensive video circulating on social media.

On Wednesday, OPP received several complaints about the video, which was shared on Snapchat, but maybe on other platforms as well, according to police.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 15-year-old Amherstview teen, who was charged with bestiality, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The identity of the youth is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

OPP wanted to emphasize that any sharing of the video constitutes a criminal offence. Police are hoping that locals who have seen the video will report it, and will refrain from sharing it.

Story continues below advertisement

0:19 Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP