Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Snapchat video results in bestiality, child pornography charges for Amherstview, Ont., teen

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 4:37 pm
An Amherstview youth is facing serious charges stemming from a video shared on social media.
An Amherstview youth is facing serious charges stemming from a video shared on social media. Getty Images

OPP have charged an Amherstview, Ont., teen after being alerted to an offensive video circulating on social media.

On Wednesday, OPP received several complaints about the video, which was shared on Snapchat, but maybe on other platforms as well, according to police.

READ MORE: Veterinarians not trained to recognize signs of sexual abuse: experts

Following an investigation, police arrested a 15-year-old Amherstview teen, who was charged with bestiality, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The identity of the youth is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

OPP wanted to emphasize that any sharing of the video constitutes a criminal offence. Police are hoping that locals who have seen the video will report it, and will refrain from sharing it.

Story continues below advertisement
Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Social MediaAmherstviewBestialityOPP child pornographyAmherstview child pornographybestiality amherstviewchild porn amherstviewopp bestiality
Flyers
More weekly flyers