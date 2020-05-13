Truro-area man facing 3 child pornography charges after search of home

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Colchester County has been charged with three accounts of child pornography.

Police say the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, members of the Bible Hill Detachment and RCMP Digital Forensic Services searched Jon-Erik Hill’s home in Onslow Mountain Monday.

His home came up to the investigative team when a social media app alerted law enforcement that child pornography was being shared.

Hill was charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

He is set to appear in court Aug. 2, but until then he was released on “a number of strict conditions,” according to a Wednesday press release.

In the release, police noted during the pandemic and social distancing, children may have more unsupervised access to the internet and be at higher risk of harm.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says “without typical access to teachers, health-care professionals and social workers, children may be at greater risk of physical and sexual abuse within the home.”

Police note that in Nova Scotia, it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography. They urge citizens to be a voice for children who may be victims of exploitation.