Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Truro-area man facing 3 child pornography charges after search of home

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 12:04 pm
RCMP arrested Colchester County man for child pornography.
RCMP arrested Colchester County man for child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A 31-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Colchester County has been charged with three accounts of child pornography.

Police say the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, members of the Bible Hill Detachment and RCMP Digital Forensic Services searched Jon-Erik Hill’s home in Onslow Mountain Monday.

His home came up to the investigative team when a social media app alerted law enforcement that child pornography was being shared.

Hill was charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

He is set to appear in court Aug. 2, but until then he was released on “a number of strict conditions,” according to a Wednesday press release.

READ MORE: RCMP charge Nova Scotia man with long list of child porn, firearms offences

In the release, police noted during the pandemic and social distancing, children may have more unsupervised access to the internet and be at higher risk of harm.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says “without typical access to teachers, health-care professionals and social workers, children may be at greater risk of physical and sexual abuse within the home.”

Police note that in Nova Scotia, it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography. They urge citizens to be a voice for children who may be victims of exploitation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: How can you keep your kids safe online with increased screen time?

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child SafetyMan ArrestedOnslow MountainRCMP ICEarrested for child pornographycolchester county newsonline safety for children
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.