How the City of Calgary is celebrating Canada Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the province moves forward with Stage 2 of its relaunch plan, many Calgarians are left wondering how they’ll able to celebrate one of the city’s biggest holidays of the year.

Canada Day is just two weeks away, and this year it will look a lot different for residents in Calgary, even as restrictions in the city continue to ease amid the pandemic.

On Monday, the City of Calgary announced its plans for Canada Day, noting that while the city usually sees large outdoor events, including festivals and fireworks, in 2020, residents are encouraged to celebrate the holiday in a smaller, more intimate manner.

“Even though we will be at home, we can still celebrate together as a city and country,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a news release on Monday. Tweet This

This Canada Day, the City of Calgary plans to host a virtual concert and at-home celebrations.

The online concert will feature performances from Canadian country music star Paul Brandt and Calgary musician Lynn Olagundoye.

“This lineup of Calgary musical talent is outstanding, and I couldn’t be more excited to listen and watch them on Canada Day,” Nenshi said.

Alberta roots singer and songwriter T Buckley, indie folk-rocker Chad Van Gaalen and Metis-Cree blues-rock artist Bebe Buckskin will also perform in the virtual concert.

The online event was previously filmed at Studio Bell and was produced by local talent, officials said.

The concert will air on the City of Calgary’s YouTube and Facebook pages starting at 5 p.m. on July 1.

Nenshi said the city is also asking residents to get in the spirit this year by decorating their homes with red and white.

Calgarians are encouraged to put up outdoor Christmas lights and turn them on at 10 p.m., to join the Calgary Tower in lighting up the city. Residents are also asked to share any at-home Canada Day celebrations on social media by using the hashtag #OCanadaYYC.

“Although this year’s celebrations will be different, we are still going to listen to great music, we can decorate our homes or yards with red and white, maybe have your own pancake breakfast with your family,” Nenshi said. Tweet This

Canada Day is not the first outdoor celebration in Calgary that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, the Calgary Stampede was cancelled for the first time in more than 100 years due to safety concerns surrounding the virus, along with the Calgary Folk Music Festival and Country Thunder.