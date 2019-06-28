Fireworks and 10 other ways to celebrate Canada Day in Calgary

Dozens of Canada Day festivities will be taking place throughout Calgary this year.

From family-friendly events and fireworks to free concerts and food trucks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“On this Canada Day, we’re really going to showcase that Calgary is a city for everyone,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to seeing Calgarians from all corners celebrating together.”

Due to increased traffic to the downtown core, the City of Calgary is encouraging people to walk, bike or take transit to the downtown area on July 1. To help facilitate this, the city says bike racks have been added in “various locations.”

Street parking is free on Canada Day, but time limits and other restrictions still apply.

​Various road closures will be in place in order to accommodate Canada Day celebrations. The city is advising people to follow their transportation department on Twitter for up-to-date information.

11 ways to celebrate Canada Day 2019 in Calgary:

Canada Day at Eau Claire

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 1

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 1 Where: Eau Claire Market (200 Barclay Parade S.W.)

Eau Claire Market (200 Barclay Parade S.W.) Details: Celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism with a free event featuring an artisan market, food trucks, music, dance performances, face painting, children’s crafts and face painting.

Celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism with a free event featuring an artisan market, food trucks, music, dance performances, face painting, children’s crafts and face painting. More info: canadadaycalgary.ca

Canada Day at Fort Calgary

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1 Where: Fort Calgary (750 9 Avenue S.E.)

Fort Calgary (750 9 Avenue S.E.) Details: The family-friendly event has food trucks, kid’s crafts, temporary tattoos, face painting and an indoor/outdoor beer garden. Admission to the museum is by donation, or bring a non-perishable food donation for the Veterans Food Bank.

The family-friendly event has food trucks, kid’s crafts, temporary tattoos, face painting and an indoor/outdoor beer garden. Admission to the museum is by donation, or bring a non-perishable food donation for the Veterans Food Bank. More info: fortcalgary.com

Canada Day in the East Village

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1 Where: Downtown East Village (630 8 Avenue S.E.)

Downtown East Village (630 8 Avenue S.E.) Details: The East Village will have street vendors, food trucks, live music and cultural dancing, and the community garden will have face painters and balloon twisters.

The East Village will have street vendors, food trucks, live music and cultural dancing, and the community garden will have face painters and balloon twisters. More info: ev-na.com

Watch Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies) live in concert

When: 10 p.m. on July 1

10 p.m. on July 1 Where: Tim Hortons Canada Day Stage (Riverfront Ave S.E. and 2 Avenue S.E.)

Tim Hortons Canada Day Stage (Riverfront Ave S.E. and 2 Avenue S.E.) Details: Other performers at the Canada Day Stage include Calgary-based Ghostkeeper (7 p.m.), Franco-Albertan band Post Script (8 p.m.) and Edmonton-based Captain Tractor (9 p.m.).

Other performers at the Canada Day Stage include Calgary-based Ghostkeeper (7 p.m.), Franco-Albertan band Post Script (8 p.m.) and Edmonton-based Captain Tractor (9 p.m.). More info: stevenpage.com

Canada Day on Riverfront Avenue

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1 Where: Riverfront Avenue S.E.

Riverfront Avenue S.E. Details: Learn more about Canada’s military at the military showcase from the Canadian Armed Forces. The showcase will include displays and educational activities as well as the opportunity to meet members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Learn more about Canada’s military at the military showcase from the Canadian Armed Forces. The showcase will include displays and educational activities as well as the opportunity to meet members of the Canadian Armed Forces. More info: calgary.ca/CanadaDay

Canada Day at Prince’s Island Park

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Prince’s Island Park (698 Eau Claire Ave S.W.)

Prince’s Island Park (698 Eau Claire Ave S.W.) Details: Play carnival games, listen to French-Canadian music and eat poutine and smoked meat at Célébration Franco-Albertaine, or learn about the significance of the turban to the Sikh community at one of the various events happening at Prince’s Island Park.

Play carnival games, listen to French-Canadian music and eat poutine and smoked meat at Célébration Franco-Albertaine, or learn about the significance of the turban to the Sikh community at one of the various events happening at Prince’s Island Park. More info: calgary.ca/CanadaDay

Canada Day at Southcentre Mall

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1 Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Rd S.E.)

Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Rd S.E.) Details: Enjoy family-friendly activities, food and outdoor beer gardens from CRAFT (18+) and four-on-four street hockey as part of the Canada Day celebrations.

Enjoy family-friendly activities, food and outdoor beer gardens from CRAFT (18+) and four-on-four street hockey as part of the Canada Day celebrations. More Info: southcentremall.com

Heritage Park

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.)

Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.) Details: Heritage Park has a free pancake breakfast for the first 2,019 guests before 10:30 a.m., a Dominion Day parade, outdoor games and crafts and a barbecue tent.

Heritage Park has a free pancake breakfast for the first 2,019 guests before 10:30 a.m., a Dominion Day parade, outdoor games and crafts and a barbecue tent. More info: heritagepark.ca

Canada Day at Calaway Park

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 1

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 1 Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Rd. 33)

Calaway Park (245033 Range Rd. 33) Details: Calaway Park will be open all day and offering surprise giveaways.

Calaway Park will be open all day and offering surprise giveaways. More info: calawaypark.com

Canada Day at Century Downs

When: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 1

12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 1 Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino (260 Century Downs Dr., Rocky View)

Century Downs Racetrack and Casino (260 Century Downs Dr., Rocky View) Details: Enjoy live horse racing, free pony rides, face painters, glitter tattoos and more at this family-friendly event.

Enjoy live horse racing, free pony rides, face painters, glitter tattoos and more at this family-friendly event. More info: cnty.com

Canada Day fireworks

When: 11 p.m. on July 1

11 p.m. on July 1 Where: Centre Street Bridge

Centre Street Bridge Details: The City of Calgary says its 2019 Canada Day fireworks display is set to “iconic Canadian music.” Calgarians can enjoy the display from any of the viewing locations along the entire Bow River corridor. If you can see the sky above the Centre Street Bridge, you’ll be able to watch.

The City of Calgary says its 2019 Canada Day fireworks display is set to “iconic Canadian music.” Calgarians can enjoy the display from any of the viewing locations along the entire Bow River corridor. If you can see the sky above the Centre Street Bridge, you’ll be able to watch. More details: calgary.ca/CanadaDay