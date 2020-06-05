Calgary Tower reopens with new COVID-19 precautions in place

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Tower is reopening to the public on Friday after being closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Thursday news release, there are numerous changes in place at the tourist hot spot to ensure visitors are safe, including a limit on the number of people allowed on the tower’s observation deck and a limit on how many people can enter the elevators at the same time.

Visitors will have to buy tickets online as the facility has moved to contactless payment, and tickets will be timed to allow for capacity control.

Guests will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.

According to officials, the building will have decals and route markers to encourage social distancing, as well as multiple hand-sanitizing stations.

“We are excited to reopen,” Calgary Tower general manager Katie Urness said. “We have worked hard to adapt our guest experience to provide a safe and enjoyable environment.”

The Calgary Tower is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday.