Coronavirus: 3 new cases in New Brunswick as government announces summer camp requirement

New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all in Zone 5, the Campbellton region.

The new cases involve an individual between 20 and 29 and two individuals between 50 and 59.

The province said two of the cases are health-care employees at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and the other case is linked to a close contact of a case.

“As we navigate through the pandemic, we will need to continue to learn from our experience, adapt and prepare as best we can for what is next,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“With each challenge we overcome, we are building resilience as individuals, as communities and as a province.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 163, and 131 have recovered, including 11 related to the outbreak in Zone 5.

According to the province, there have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 30. Four patients are hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit. As of Tuesday, 37,843 tests have been conducted.

Summer camp season requirement

With children’s summer camp season approaching, the province announced that operators of day and overnight camps are required to prepare an operational plan respecting public health guidance.

“Day and overnight camps do not need to be inspected before opening, but they must have an operational plan that can be provided to officials,” the government stated in a press release.

The province said a document titled COVID-19 Recovery Phase: Guidance to Early Learning and Child-care Facilities and Summer Camps has been developed to provide clear direction to these operators.

“The goal is to create a safe and healthy environment for staff and children by making the necessary adjustments to help limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” the province said.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the “yellow” level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the orange level of the recovery plan.