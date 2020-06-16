4-year-old drives SUV into 2 stop signs at Toronto parking lot, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a four-year-old is uninjured after driving a SUV into two stop signs at a store parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West area just after 2:20 p.m.

The spokesperson said witnesses reported someone left the child in a vehicle unattended. The child reportedly got into the driver’s seat and drove the vehicle, hitting the signs.

No one was injured at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Const. David Hopkinson said the incident stressed the importance of not leaving children alone in vehicles.

“This is just another example of what can go wrong,” he told Global News Radio 640 Toronto. Tweet This

“Think about any time you visited a big box store, a large parking lot, the large amounts of people that can be walking through the parking lot at any time and we’re talking about a four-year-old with absolutely no idea of how to control a car.”

It’s not clear what, if any, charges might be laid in connection with the incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation was still ongoing.

