5-year-old boy pulled over while driving to California to ‘buy’ a Lamborghini

One Utah five-year-old had a need for speed — and a Lamborghini.

On Monday, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a swerving van, believing it was being driven by an impaired driver, at around noon.

But instead of an adult being behind the wheel, it was just a five-year-old boy California-bound to buy a sports car.

According to a tweet by the Utah Highway Patrol, the boy “somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car.”

“He left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini,” the tweet reads. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself.”

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

“He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet.”

In dashcam footage shared by the organization, Trooper Rich Morgan can be seen approaching the SUV, looking into the driver’s side window and asking: “How old are you?”

“You’re five years old? Wow,” Morgan continues in the video. “Where did you learn to drive a car?”

Trooper Morgan said he had to help the child get the car into park, which can be seen in the video as he leans into the car.

“He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there,” Morgan told NBC-affiliate KSL-TV.

No one was hurt, Morgan said, adding that local prosecutors will decide whether or not to file charges against the parents, who reportedly told authorities that he’d never driven before.

The boy, per the broadcast station, was under the care of his sibling while their parents were at work.

