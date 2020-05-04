Tourist spots, beaches already teeming after coronavirus lockdowns eased around the world

Send this page to someone via email

People are desperate to get back to normal life during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the virus continues to hit hard, parts of the world are starting to ease up on lockdowns and open areas back up to the public.

Countries hit hardest by the outbreak, including Italy and the U.S., are seeing people flock back to tourist sites in droves, causing some concern for those worried about a second wave of illness.

After nearly two months of strict lockdown, Italy eased its restrictions and allowed people back out into the world. On Monday, hordes of people flocked to St. Mark’s Square in Venice, many wearing masks but likely not able to physically distance very well.

Storekeepers asking for the reopening of shops and commercial activities gather for a flashmob protest on Piazza San Marco on May 4, 2020 in Venice, as Italy starts to ease its lockdown, during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Getty Images

Stir-crazy Italians will be free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks on May 4, 2020 as Europe’s hardest-hit country eases back the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Getty Images

Commuters filled the platforms of Cadorna railway station in Milan on Monday as construction industry workers, manufacturers and some wholesale store employees were allowed back to work for the first time in nine weeks.

Passengers arrive at Cadorna railway station on May 4, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Getty Images

Spain‘s lockdowns lifted on Saturday and many headed to the beaches in Malaga. Authorities are attempting to enforce physical distancing, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto told El Pais.

Adults walk and exercise at the beach on the first day that the government allows them to go out for sports individually and to walk with another person with whom they live, at certain times and up to a kilometre away from home on May 2, 2020 in Malaga, Spain. Getty Images

Barcelona beaches were also buzzing with activity on Saturday as the Spanish city’s residents enjoyed the first day of freedom in a long while.

Passersby enjoy the atmosphere near the port of Barcelona on the first day the government is allowing people to go out for individual sports and walks with another person with whom they live, at certain times and up to a kilometre away from their homes, on May 2, 2020 in Barcelona, Cataluña, Spain. Getty Images

A huge crowd gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to watch the navy’s Blue Angel and air force’s Thunderbirds conduct a flyover on Saturday. The flyover was to honour health-care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The city is still under stay-at-home orders, which were extended beyond May 4 by Gov. Jay Inslee, Newsweek says.

A large crowd gathers on the National Mall to watch the navy’s Blue Angels and the air force’s Thunderbirds conduct a flyover of Washington, D.C., to honour essential workers and health-care providers who are confronting the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Getty Images

Florida began reopening public beaches on Monday and residents didn’t waste a moment before heading to the shores. Clearwater Beach in Tampa Bay, full of signs recommending people keep a six-foot distance from one another, was full of beach-goers.

People gather at Clearwater Beach in the Tampa Bay, Florida area as the beach was officially open to the public on May 4, 2020. Getty Images

As of Saturday, Queensland, Australia residents were allowed to leave their homes, provided they maintain social distancing and don’t stray more than 50 kilometres from their primary home. Hordes of people filled a public park in Miami, Queensland.

People walk along Miami foreshore on May 2, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. The Queensland government has eased COVID-19 lockdown measures in response to a decline in coronavirus cases across the state. Getty Images

As of Monday afternoon, total confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide had reached more than 3,550,000.

