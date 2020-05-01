Swedish couple to open Table for One, the ‘only restaurant safe during coronavirus’

Send this page to someone via email

Restaurants have closed amid coronavirus lockdowns, but one Swedish couple has a solution: a table for one in the middle of a field.

Linda Karlsson and Rasmus Persson are set to open their pop-up restaurant Bord för en (Table for One in Swedish) from May 10 until Aug. 1.

Only one person, adhering to social-distancing protocols, can dine at the table situated in a meadow next to the couple’s home in the remote village of Ransäter, according to their official website.

A former professional chef, Persson has been cooking dishes for his wife’s parents and serving them through the window. This birthed the idea of the “table for one” concept, Today Food reports.

READ MORE: Sweden takes softer approach to coronavirus lockdown even as deaths rise

Though Sweden doesn’t have physical-distancing restrictions, there are recommendations that Persson and Karlsson, both 36, have been following. So when Karlsson’s parents showed up at their door for dinner, they had to get creative.

Story continues below advertisement

“My parents invited themselves over for lunch at our new house in Ransäter, Sweden,” Karlsson told Today.

“So when my [they] showed up, we refused to let them in. Because of the COVID-19 , we instead set a table with white linen outside and served them through the window.”

That’s when they got the idea to open “the only COVID-19-safe restaurant in the world,” Karlsson told Insider.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The solo diner, sitting in the field, will receive their food from the kitchen by a basket attached to a rope.

“We want to be able to concentrate on that sole guest when preparing the meal. But also, it is a way for us to be able to control that the guest’s experience will be totally COVID-19-free,” Karlsson explained to Insider.

Dishes will be cleaned twice and the table will be sanitized between guests.

Each meal, Insider reports, will consist of three courses made by Persson, along with drinks crafted by world-renowned mixologist Joel Söderbäck.

READ MORE: Swedish city covers park in chicken poo to stop covidiots from partying

To make the unique experience accessible, Karlsson told Food and Wine the price is voluntary and decided by the guest.

Visitors can make reservations on the restaurant’s website, and the location is reachable by bus and, after that, by foot. They’ll simply need to follow a rope to their table.

Story continues below advertisement

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca