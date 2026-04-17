Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Lindahelenroussy
    April 17, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    This and a ball room plus bunker are what is replacing health care and so much more taken away from the citizens of the US. Shame!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Trump arch monument design approved despite ‘odd’ features, key agency says

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 12:14 pm
2 min read
An artist's rendering of US President Donald Trump's planned Triumphal Arch during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. View image in full screen
An artist's rendering of US President Donald Trump's planned Triumphal Arch during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump moved a step closer to beginning construction on a “Triumphal Arch” he wants built in Washington, D.C., after it received preliminary approval from a key agency on Thursday, though the plans didn’t go unopposed.

The arch, which is set to stand at 250 feet tall and include a Lady Liberty-like statue on top flanked by two eagles and guarded at the base by four gilded lions, is one of several construction or reconstruction projects Trump hopes to complete during his second term, including renaming and renovating the Kennedy Center and demolishing the White House East Wing to build a ballroom with an underground bunker, though the latter faces extensive legal and public pushback.

Click to play video: 'Trump says arch he plans to build “blows away” Paris’ Arc de Triomphe'
Trump says arch he plans to build “blows away” Paris’ Arc de Triomphe

The familiar phrases from the American Pledge of Allegiance, “One Nation Under God” and “Liberty and Justice for All,” would be engraved in gold on either side of the monument.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Trump, approved design concepts for three projects: the arch, a plan to paint the grey granite exterior of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and construction of an underground facility to conduct security screenings of tourists and other guests.

Commission of Fine Arts commission member Matthew Taylor inspects a model of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary during a public meeting of the Commission of Fine Arts at the National Building Museum on April 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. View image in full screen
Commission of Fine Arts commission member Matthew Taylor inspects a model of President Donald Trump’s proposed Triumphal Arch to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary during a public meeting of the Commission of Fine Arts at the National Building Museum on April 16, 2026, in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During the review, members probed the project’s lead architect, Nicolas Charbonneau, about the arch’s structural integrity, wheelchair accessibility, plans for pedestrianization and the golden adornments at its base and on top.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It seems odd,” commissioner James McCrery said of the golden eagles, CBS News reported.

“I’d say work on the lions,” he added, noting that they are “not a beast natural to the North American continent,” before recommending a larger doorway, scrapping an underground access walkway and even reducing the overall size of the arch.

Story continues below advertisement

At its current height, it would obscure the Lincoln Memorial, which is 99 feet, and be almost half the height of the Washington Monument, which is about 555 feet tall.

McCrery still voted in favour of the preliminary designs, but said the arch could “better participate” in the city’s skyline.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who pitched the arch at the meeting, said the original plans for Columbia Island, the government-owned land where the arch would stand, called for a monument that “embodies American freedom” to be built there. But those efforts fell by the wayside, he said, allowing the plot to become a “barren” and “grass-covered” traffic circle in need of beautification.

His department oversees the National Park Service, which manages the land where the arch would be built. Burgum said Washington is the only major western world capital without such an arch.

The approvals mark the first step in a longer process; next, commissioners will review updated designs at a later date.

The results of the review came in on the same day that a judge halted above-ground construction of Trump’s US$400-million ballroom, but allowed the administration to proceed with below-ground work on a bunker and other “national security facilities” on the site.

— With files from The Associated Press

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices