Kennedy Center board agrees to close for 2 years for renovations

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The Kennedy Center‘s board of directors voted unanimously on Monday to close the arts institution for two years so the venue can undergo extensive renovations put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The concert hall, which Trump recently renamed after himself, will close after this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. News of its shuttering comes amid a wave of departures among the institution’s top officials and numerous concert cancellations, following the president’s decision to honour his own legacy on a building constructed in memory of former President John. F Kennedy after his assassination in 1963.

The Kennedy Center said its decision to close was unanimous, though Rep. Joyce Beatty didn’t cast a vote.

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The Ohio Democrat is an ex officio member of the board and sued to preclude the Trump administration from excluding her from Monday’s meeting. Over the weekend, a federal judge ruled that she was entitled to participate in the meeting but didn’t require the board to allow her to vote.

View image in full screen President Trump convened the board of trustees of the Trump Kennedy Center to vote on a proposal to close the institution for two years of major renovations. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump has cited the need for repairs as a reason for the closure, telling reporters on Monday, “We’re going to ensure it remains the finest performing arts facility of its kind anywhere in the world.”

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In a news release, the center said the president had secured “$257 million from Congress to address decades of deferred maintenance.”

Trustees appoint new CEO following resignations, show cancellations

During the meeting, the board also elected Matt Floca as its new CEO and executive director, replacing Richard Grenell, who stepped down last week following a tumultuous tenure marked by a stark drop in ticket sales, staff departures and artist cancellations.

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Kevin Couch, the former senior vice-president of artistic programming at the Kennedy Center, resigned in January, two weeks after being appointed to the role. He did not give a reason why.

Grenell’s tenure as CEO and executive director was also eclipsed by allegations of questionable conduct, according to Trump.

The outgoing Kennedy Center president “was a little rough with a couple of the people,” the president told reporters Monday, adding that some artists booked to play the storied concert hall “took a pounding from Ric.”

During the board meeting, the president shot down speculation that Grenell had been fired, saying, “You know there was a story he got fired, he didn’t get fired. He was here for a short period of time, for a year.”

Grenell, a long-time ally of the president, held a range of senior positions during Trump’s first presidential term, including ambassador to Germany, special envoy to the Balkans, and acting chief of national intelligence.

Grenell remains a special missions envoy, including to Venezuela and North Korea, and is rumoured to be at loggerheads with Secretary of State Marco Rubio over Venezuelan policy, the New York Times reported.

Arts community fallout

Actor Issa Rae, musician Bela Fleck and author Louise Penny were among the artists who withdrew from appearances, while consultants such as musician Ben Folds and singer Renée Fleming resigned under Grenell.

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Earlier in March, the executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra, Jean Davidson, left to head up the Los Angeles-based Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

View image in full screen (L/R) White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Richard Grenell, outgoing President of The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, look on as US President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with the Kennedy Center Board Members in the East Room of the White House on March 16, 2026, in Washington, DC. Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images

Incoming CEO Floca had been serving as vice-president of operations, according to his LinkedIn page. He joined the Kennedy Center in January 2024 during the Biden administration.

Trump builds a handpicked board

Shortly after returning to the office last year, Trump fired the centre’s previous leadership and replaced it with a handpicked board of trustees, who then appointed him chairman.

Currently on the board consistes of House chief of staff Susie Wiles, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, the White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, Second Lady Usha Vance, Allison Lutnick — the wife of Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick — and Treasurer John Falconetti, a legacy Republican.

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The centre’s lineup has since included more Trump-friendly programming, including serving as the venue for the premiere of first lady Melania Trump’s documentary, Melania.

The arts centre was last renovated in 2019, according to the New York Times, and underwent a $250-million expansion and hosts more than 2,000 performances, events and exhibits a year, according to its website.

— With files from the Associated Press