Man wipes nose on store clerk’s shirt after being told to wear a mask

Michigan police are looking for a man who wiped his nose on a store employee’s shirt after being told to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at a Dollar Store in Holly, Mich., a man was reportedly told by an employee that all customers were asked to wear masks, per signs in the store.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Video posted on Facebook by the Holly Police Department shows the man in question walking over to the clerk and wiping his nose and face on her shirt sleeve.

“Here, I’ll use this as a mask,” the suspect said, according to police.

The Facebook post says other patrons of the store said he was loud and disruptive before leaving in a white van.

Police say the man is facing an assault charge for the incident.

The incident has ruffled some feathers on Facebook.

“Pretty brave guy. He would not have been so brazen after wiping anything on me,” one Facebook user wrote. “Kudos to the clerk for keeping her cool. I would not have been able to do that.”

Another person commented: “I would never even think about doing crap like that to anyone … This is beyond ignorance.”

“That poor young woman,” one person wrote. “Something makes me doubt that old man would have done that to a large male employee.”

As of Monday afternoon, Michigan had more than 43,000 confirmed cases of the virus, making it the state with the seventh-most cases.

The Holly Police Department is asking those with any information about the suspect to reach out to them.

