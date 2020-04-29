Colorado man wins two $1M jackpots by playing same lottery numbers

Send this page to someone via email

A Colorado man known only as “Joe B.” is about to start living his best quarantine life, after winning two $1-million prizes in the lottery.

The resident of Pueblo, Colo., claimed his twin prizes in the Powerball lottery on Monday, after somehow waiting a month before presenting the tickets.

Joe bought several tickets in the Powerball lottery on March 25 at two different locations, according to a statement from the Colorado Lottery. He played his own string of numbers once at each store, and those numbers happened to be the winners for the Powerball’s US$1-million prize.

“Can you believe what amazing luck!” the Colorado Lottery wrote in its statement.

Joe’s winning ticket shows his twice-lucky numbers at the top of both entries: 5-9-27-39-42. He bought one in the morning and the other in the evening, the tickets show.

Two winning lottery tickets are shown in the Powerball draw from March 25, 2020. Colorado Lottery

Joe showed up at the lottery office on Monday to claim his prize via the drive-thru window, which the Colorado Lottery opened due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The Colorado Lottery didn’t release Joe’s last name or age, but it sounds like the newly-minted multi-millionaire already has someone in his life to spend the money on.

When asked what he’ll do with his millions, Joe told a lottery staffer: “The boss has plans for it.”