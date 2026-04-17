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Explosion during film shoot at Downsview Park rattles Toronto residents

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 11:25 am
1 min read
A loud explosion heard across parts of Toronto on Thursday evening was part of a controlled film shoot, Toronto police confirmed. View image in full screen
A loud explosion heard across parts of Toronto on Thursday evening was part of a controlled film shoot, Toronto police confirmed. @champagnepapi/ Instagram
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A loud explosion heard across parts of Toronto on Thursday evening was part of a controlled film shoot, police confirmed, after the blast sparked concern and speculation online.

Residents across the Greater Toronto Area took to social media shortly after the noise, reporting a powerful boom and flashes of light in the area of Downsview Park, questioning whether it was an accident or emergency.

Some users speculated the explosion could be tied to a music video shoot involving Drake, after the Toronto artist reposted footage of the blast to his Instagram story early Friday morning.

Global News contacted representatives for Drake, but did not receive an immediate response.

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Toronto police later confirmed the explosion was related to a “film shoot.”

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A public notice issued earlier in the week warned that pyrotechnic special effects would be used in the area, including loud noises, flashes and smoke.

“During the week of April 13th, in the evening, residents and visitors may notice loud noises, flashes of light, and/or smoke in the area for short periods of time,” the notice reads.

“These effects are part of a pre-approved controlled activity … There is no risk to public safety.”

Explosion during film shoot at Downsview Park rattles Toronto residents - image View image in full screen

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