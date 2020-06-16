Police investigating stabbing in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re investigating a stabbing that took place at an East Gwillimbury, Ont., residence on Monday evening.

When officers arrived at the home on Warden Avenue, north of Herald Road, they found several people, one of whom was a 27-year-old man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

The man was transported to hospital, where he’s currently staying, police say.

Officers are looking to speak with witnesses who may have been in the area and for video surveillance footage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.