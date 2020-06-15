Police issue warning after cats found dead in Vaughan park on 2 occasions

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have issued a warning to pet owners after cats were found dead in the same Vaughan park on two occasions.

Police said the first incident occurred on May 19 when animal control officers were notified of three cats that were found dead at Belair Way Park, southwest of Weston and Langstaff roads.

Officers said the second incident occurred on Sunday when police were notified of a fourth cat that was found dead in the same park.

“In each of the cases, the cats were found to have been killed as a result of injuries that investigators do not believe had been accidental or a result of a predatory animal,” police said in a news release.

Officials are urging pet owners to avoid leaving their animals unattended outdoors.

Anyone who sees signs of animal cruelty, or who may have surveillance video from the areas around the park, are asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7493 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.