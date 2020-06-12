Menu

Crime

Regina man accused of forcible confinement and suffocating kittens: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 2:26 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
A Regina man is being accused of forcible confinement and suffocating kittens, according to police. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says a man, 24, is facing multiple charges of forcible confinement and animal cruelty following an investigation that began in 2019.

Police say their street gang unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Broad Street in November.

READ MORE: RCMP identify suspects in southern Alberta animal cruelty investigation

During the search, police said, they seized firearms, drugs and two cell phones. The suspect was initially arrested and charged with numerous drug and firearm offences, still before the courts, police say.

Police say investigators recently obtained judicial authorization to extract videos and photos from the accused’s cellphone.

The police department’s tech crimes unit examined the phone and said it found videos showing the suspect committing assault, pointing a firearm and tying up people and not letting them leave.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Regina man accused of killing a cat, injuring another, police say

There were also videos showing the suspect suffocating kittens, police say.

Tyson Dylan Ray, of Regina, was arrested on June 10 on 16 charges.

He is charged with two counts of forcible confinement, six charges of pointing a firearm, six counts of possessing a firearm contrary to an order and two counts of animal cruelty.

Ray appeared in court on Thursday.

