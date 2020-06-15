Menu

Canada

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being hit by car that fled in Markham

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 9:20 am
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019.
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

York Regional Police say a cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car that did not remain at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane, just east of Main Street Unionville, at around 8:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said a man riding a bicycle was hit by a car and is in life-threatening condition.

Investigators are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.

