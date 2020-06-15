Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being hit by car that fled in Markham

York Regional Police say a cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car that did not remain at the scene.
Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane, just east of Main Street Unionville, at around 8:20 a.m. Monday.
Police said a man riding a bicycle was hit by a car and is in life-threatening condition.
Investigators are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Police have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.
