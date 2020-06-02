Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Markham Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the collision on 19th Avenue, east of Woodbine Avenue, around 8:15 a.m.

Officers said a 49-year-old woman riding a bike suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old woman from Pickering, remained at the scene, officers said.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

