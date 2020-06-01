Menu

Motorcyclist dead after crash in central Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 9:34 pm
The collision happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday.
The collision happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday. Toronto Police Service / Twitter

A man has died after his motorcycle and a car were involved in a collision Monday evening, Toronto officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 6:20 p.m.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Toronto police later said the man died in hospital from his injuries.

The traffic services unit was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.

