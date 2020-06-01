Motorcyclist dead after crash in central Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after his motorcycle and a car were involved in a collision Monday evening, Toronto officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 6:20 p.m.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Toronto police later said the man died in hospital from his injuries.

The traffic services unit was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.

COLLISION:

Bathurst St + Glencairn Av

– Police/Medics o/s

– Motorcyclist has severe injuries

– Unresponsive

– Officers to assist with emergency run

– Expect a lengthy road closure

^dh pic.twitter.com/kVUAmyH4Kb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 1, 2020

COLLISION:

Bathurst St + Glencairn Av

– Motorcycle rider taken to hospital

– He has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased

– Traffic Services reconstructing collision scene

– Roads will be closed until late tonight

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 1, 2020