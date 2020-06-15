Barbra Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd’s daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Barbra Streisand, the veteran American pop singer, has gifted Gianna Floyd with shares in the Walt Disney Company following the killing of the six-year-old’s father, George Floyd, last month.

The young girl took to Instagram on Saturday morning thanking the 78-year-old musician for her gift.

“Thank you @barbrastreisand, for my package,” Gianna wrote in the caption. “I am now a Disney stockholder thanks to you.”

Though it was not revealed exactly how many stocks the Woman in Love donated to Gianna, according to Google Marketplace, shares have a US$116.81 value, as of this writing

On top of becoming a Disney stock and certificate-holder, Gianna was sent copies of two of Streisand’s most popular studio albums, My Name Is Barbra (1965) and Color Me Barbra (1966) — as seen in her Instagram post.

Gianna’s father George, a Black man, died on May 25, after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minn. He was 46.

The killing of George sparked an abundance of Black Lives Matter protests while helping renew calls to fight systemic racism and put an end to police brutality across not just the U.S., but all around the world too.

In wake of her father’s death, Gianna and her mother have received an abundance of support from people all across the world, as revealed on her Instagram page.

Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church, Houston, Texas, on June 9, 2020. EPA/David J. Phillip / POOL

Not only did Gianna have all of her future college tuition fees covered by rapper Kanye West, but Texas Southern University (TSU) announced that they had launched a scholarship fund in her name last Tuesday — the same day as her father’s funeral service in Houston, Texas.

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” said Albert H. Myres, chair of TSU’s Board of Regents.

“We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life,” concluded Myres.

An autopsy commissioned by George’s family has since found that his death was caused by asphyxiation.

The family’s autopsy differs from the official autopsy listed in the criminal complaint against the officer, which found that Floyd’s death was caused by cardiac arrest.

2:45 George Floyd’s brother breaks down about Minneapolis video: ‘You don’t even do that to an animal’ George Floyd’s brother breaks down about Minneapolis video: ‘You don’t even do that to an animal’

All four police officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired. Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter late last month.

On June 3, it was announced that he is facing a new second-degree murder charge and the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.