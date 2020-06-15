Daycares in Waterloo public schools won’t open before July 6

Send this page to someone via email

Daycares located at public schools in Waterloo Region will not be opening until at least July 6, according to a release issued by the Waterloo Region District School Board.

“Child-care centres co-located in schools may open as early as July 6th however this date may be pushed back based on the readiness of our buildings or our childcare centre operators,” the board stated.

It also noted: “EarlyON Child and Family Centres will remain closed until Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health determines it is safe for them to open.”

It said that in the meantime, work is underway to get the facilities ready to receive children for daycares and summer camps.

Story continues below advertisement

The WRDSB said daycare operators will be in touch with parents to let them know what programs will be available when they do open.

4:08 Is Ontario ready to reopen child-care centres? Is Ontario ready to reopen child-care centres?

On June 8, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that child-care centres would be allowed to open last Friday with limitations about how they would reopen which were provided in a 20-page document that child-care operators received on June 9.

Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray recently stated that the region, which operates five child-care centres, would be providing further details on its plan on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s really challenging to open child-care centres in a way that’s safe and healthy for everyone involved,” he stated. “The staff, the children n and their families.”

Story continues below advertisement

The region is also the service system manager for child-care centres throughout the region so it has been in touch with many operators.

“Child-care operators are trying to open as quickly as they can but they recognize they need to do it in a safe and healthy way,” he explained.

The region has been operating two emergency child-care centres during the pandemic which will close on June 26 before needing to reopen as regular centres.

Three others have been closed including one which is operating out of a school.

He says that presents an extra challenge as the board will need to safely reopen the school before the child-care centre can reopen.