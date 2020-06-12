COVID-19 outbreak declared at retailer in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a retailer in the region after three recent novel coronavirus cases were connected to the workplace.

Officials did not provide any further details about the retailer in Friday’s update.

Two other people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,191.

The rolling seven-day average for the region has dropped slightly to 7 new cases per day.

Nine more residents in the region have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 994.

Waterloo Public Health says the region is down to 102 active cases, including 14 people who remain hospitalized. That number is down for the first time in a week.

The death toll in the region remains at 115, including 95 residents of long-term care or retirement facilities.

There have now been 22,653 coronavirus tests conducted in Waterloo Region, 173 more than Wednesday’s update.