Canada

More Ontario businesses open outside Toronto and Hamilton regions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2020 6:22 am
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Businesses in parts of Ontario prepare to reopen. Albert Delitala reports.

TORONTO – Most Ontario regions outside the Toronto and Hamilton area will be allowed to reopen more businesses today.

The second stage of the province’s reopening includes restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools.

Meanwhile, the limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10 provincewide, but people must still stay two metres away from anyone outside their own household.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Phase 2 of reopening

Child-care centres across Ontario will also be allowed to reopen, but it’s not yet clear how many will be able to implement new pandemic safety measures immediately.

The current pandemic restrictions will stay in place for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, which have a high concentration of COVID-19 cases.

Border regions such as Windsor-Essex, Lambton County and Niagara, as well as Haldimand-Norfolk, which has seen an outbreak among migrant workers, will also not move to Stage 2 today.

Leslieville small business owner pleads for reopening in emotional video
