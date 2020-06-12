182 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario as total cases hit 31,726

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 182 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 31,726.

Since Monday, daily case numbers have overall been on the decline for Ontario. This is the fifth day in a row with under 300 new cases and the first time the province is seeing new case totals reported in the 100s since March 28, which saw 154 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,498, as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 26,187 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 82 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 953,015 tests so far for the virus. This is up 28,335 tests from the previous day, which is the a new record for tests completed in a 24-hour period. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Friday’s report indicates the highest number of new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 90 new cases, Peel Region with 15, York Region with 12 and Durham with 10.

Windsor-Essex reported 15 new cases and Ottawa has 14 new cases. All other public health units across Ontario either reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Today, most of Ontario moves into Stage 2. Looking locally, 28 of the province’s 34 PHUs have five or fewer new cases, with 17 of them having no new cases at all. That’s very positive news and confirms the regions are ready to reopen more services. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 12, 2020

Friday’s report marks an increase of 0.6 per cent in total cumulative cases.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

14,265 people are male.

17,203 people are female.

1,326 people are 19 and under.

8,783 people are 20 to 39.

9,730 people are 40 to 59.

6,204 people are 60 to 79.

5,669 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 18,512 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 527 patients (down by nine from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 114 patients in an intensive care unit (down by six) and 84 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,776 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of four deaths, and there are 63 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 611 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 543 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

