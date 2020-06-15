Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Aaron Carter says he’s engaged to Melanie Martin

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 1:58 pm
Aaron Carter attends the 'Wango Tango' on May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif.
Aaron Carter attends the 'Wango Tango' on May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif. JB Lacroix / WireImage

Aaron Carter has announced that he’s engaged to Melanie Martin.

The 32-year-old singer shared the news on Friday, posting a photo of Martin’s hands which featured an engagement ring.

“Lövē wins #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory my future Mrs Carter Melanie,” he captioned the photo.

READ MORE: Aaron Carter says he’s expecting 1st child with girlfriend

Aaron Carter/Instagram
Aaron Carter/Instagram.
He also posted another photo of himself kissing Martin and captioned it, “I love you 3000 sweetheart. Everybody deserves a second chance. #LøVëWins.”

The news comes after Carter and Martin shared that she recently suffered a miscarriage in a YouTube livestream on June 8.

Story continues below advertisement

“She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions,” Carter said. “We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

Carter announced that he was expecting his first child in April.

Aaron Carter says he’s battling schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety
Aaron Carter says he’s battling schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety

“I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me,” Carter said at the time.

Carter and Martin have been very open about their relationship, which they made Instagram official in January.

In March, Martin was arrested in Los Angeles following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Aaron Carter’s girlfriend arrested on domestic violence charge

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to Carter’s home for a report of a domestic dispute.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Martin was being held on $50,000 bail in Lancaster, Calif.

Aaron Carter says he’s moving to Canada
Aaron Carter says he’s moving to Canada

Carter addressed the situation on Twitter at the time in a series of tweets.

“So sad ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked [sic] me out… I’m devastated,” Carter tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

“Melanie came back four times after we broke up harrsssing (sic) me and came back with peanut tell me sometime during the day SHE had broken her dogs leg, police asked if I could get her dog to a relative so I safely Delivered the animal to her mom,” Carter tweeted, adding the hashtags #PrayForPeanut and #FelonyMelanie.

The Aaron’s Party singer told People that the charges against Martin have been dropped and he confirmed that they are dating again.

“We just realized that we love each other,” he told the outlet.

In March, Carter added some new ink to his face again, and this time, it was Martin’s name.

Story continues below advertisement
Aaron Carter’s new face tattoo.
Aaron Carter’s new face tattoo. Instagram/Bdonn

The Fools Gold singer added his girlfriend’s name above his right eye.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Aaron Carteraaron carter instagramaaron carter twitteraaron carter updateaaron carter melanie martinmelanie martinmelanie martin instagramaaron carter engagedaaron carter fianceeaaron cater 2020who is melanie martin
Flyers
More weekly flyers