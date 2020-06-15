Aaron Carter says he’s engaged to Melanie Martin

Send this page to someone via email

Aaron Carter has announced that he’s engaged to Melanie Martin.

The 32-year-old singer shared the news on Friday, posting a photo of Martin’s hands which featured an engagement ring.

“Lövē wins #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory my future Mrs Carter Melanie,” he captioned the photo.

Aaron Carter/Instagram. He also posted another photo of himself kissing Martin and captioned it, "I love you 3000 sweetheart. Everybody deserves a second chance. #LøVëWins."

The news comes after Carter and Martin shared that she recently suffered a miscarriage in a YouTube livestream on June 8.

“She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions,” Carter said. “We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

Carter announced that he was expecting his first child in April.

“I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me,” Carter said at the time.

Carter and Martin have been very open about their relationship, which they made Instagram official in January.

In March, Martin was arrested in Los Angeles following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to Carter’s home for a report of a domestic dispute.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Martin was being held on $50,000 bail in Lancaster, Calif.

Carter addressed the situation on Twitter at the time in a series of tweets.

“So sad ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked [sic] me out… I’m devastated,” Carter tweeted.

“Melanie came back four times after we broke up harrsssing (sic) me and came back with peanut tell me sometime during the day SHE had broken her dogs leg, police asked if I could get her dog to a relative so I safely Delivered the animal to her mom,” Carter tweeted, adding the hashtags #PrayForPeanut and #FelonyMelanie.

The Aaron’s Party singer told People that the charges against Martin have been dropped and he confirmed that they are dating again.

“We just realized that we love each other,” he told the outlet.

In March, Carter added some new ink to his face again, and this time, it was Martin’s name.

Aaron Carter’s new face tattoo. Instagram/Bdonn

The Fools Gold singer added his girlfriend’s name above his right eye.