Coronavirus: 1 new confirmed case in both Peterborough and Northumberland County

Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Monday.

After a new case on Saturday and no new cases on Sunday, the latest case now raises the overall total to 93 cases for the health unit which serves Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The new case means there are now four active cases and 87 have been resolved — approximately 93.5 per cent.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, with the last occurring in April.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

More than 13,100 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports.

Peterborough Paramedics held a drive-thu COVID-19 testing clinic Monday in Norwood at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre. One-day drive-thru clinics will continue this week at the following places:

Tuesday, June 16 — Township of Douro-Dummer (Douro Community Centre, 2893 Hwy. 28 at the intersection of County Road 4)

Wednesday, June 17 — Keene (Otonabee Memorial Community Centre, 24 Fourth St.)

Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The health unit reports one new case in Northumberland County on Monday, increasing the county’s case total to 19. Of those cases, 17 have been declared resolved and one required hospitalization.

As of Monday, the health unit has 185 confirmed cases which includes 158 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of those cases, 136 are now resolved — five more since Friday. Eleven of the cases in the municipality required hospitalization.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications within the health unit’s jurisdiction, all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents due to a coronavirus outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

An outbreak declared Friday remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

All eight cases in Haliburton County are now resolved. One case required hospitalized care.

Overall, of the health unit’s 185 cases, 161 are resolved — approximately 87 per cent, the health unit reports.

