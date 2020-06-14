Menu

Canada

Questions raised by Canada U.S. land-border closures as citizens fly into the U.S.

By Morganne Campbell Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 7:38 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Questions raised by Canada U.S border-land closures as citizens fly in the U.S.
WATCH: Questions raised by Canada U.S border-land closures as citizens fly in the U.S.

As Canada loosens travel restrictions for immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, questions are being raised as to how people can cross between both counties as the rules appear to differ south of the border.

Anyone entering Canada is subject to a 14-day quarantine without COVID-19 symptoms and if they’re exhibiting symptoms of the virus they must isolate upon arrival.

“If you don’t follow these rules, you could face serious penalties,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his address on June 8.

But Canadians wanting to cross into the U.S. are being met with push-back.

“We’re just at the whim of all of these policymakers who are not in the same situation as us and who are making decisions based on a lot of unknowns and there’s not a lot we can do about it,” said Chelsea Tanis, who lives in Toronto, Ont., but is married to a woman living in Buffalo, N.Y.

The couple married in September 2019 after meeting online. The pair bonded over their love for animals, their outlook on life — and understood the meaning of the word compromise as their relationship is divided by an international border.

Chelsea and Eva haven’t seen each other since March, when the border between the two countries was closed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Why can I fly on an airplane there, multiple airplanes potentially, exposing myself to hundreds of people, but I can’t drive an hour and a half in my own car and see nobody, so there’s this land versus air problem,” Tanis added.

The rules surrounding re-entering the U.S. remain unclear and our attempt to reach someone with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) went unanswered.

View this post on Instagram

Missing the sun beating down on our faces! ☀️ • Its been over 2 months since was embraced or kissed one another! We are doing our absolute best to keep connected everyday! Text, calls and mostly FaceTime keeps us going! • Good news as mentioned before, we are on to the next stage of our immigration! Hearing that we were approved felt like 1000lbs lifted off our shoulders! We can not wait to be reunited!🇨🇦 🇺🇸 • • • • #crossborderlove #canada #usa #lovewins #twocountriesonelove #lesbians #lgbtq #loveislove #lesbiansoftoronto #lesbiansofbuffalo #girlswhokissgirls #internationalcouple #lgbtblogger #gay #gaycouple #instagay #femme #butch #theinvisiblefemme #lesbiansofig #lgbtinfluencer #gaygirlsofinstagram

A post shared by C H E L S E A & E V A (@crossborderlove) on

According to U.S federal regulations, if you’re entering the States by land, it’s essential travel only, but the same rules don’t apply for those crossing by air or water.

“The CBP Commissioner may, on an individualized basis and for humanitarian reasons or for other purposes in the national interest, permit the processing of travellers to the United States not engaged in ‘essential travel’,” writes Chad Mizelle, the acting general counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“I have spoken to other lawyers about this issue and no one can point to something specific that allows us to simply saunter into the United States on an airplane at this time but I don’t think such rule exists,” said Guidy Mamann, an immigration lawyer in Toronto. “Even yesterday, a friend of mine … knows a couple that went to the United States without difficulty.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends anyone travelling into the U.S. self-isolate upon arrival, but each state has different health measures.

“We’re going to see certain areas becoming unusually lax while others seem to be unusually rigid and that over the next coming weeks we have to expect some inconsistencies, maybe excessive restrictions in certain areas and maybe not enough in others,” added Mamann.

Chelsea and Eva Tanis say they’ll be staying in their own countries until border restrictions are further lifted.

“At least there would be an end, like a light in the tunnel, but it’s just indefinite and the not knowing has been hard I think on both of us.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19U.S.Global News At 6newsCanadaPandemicCOVIDBorder Restrictions
