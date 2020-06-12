Saskatchewan beaches and playgrounds reopen with new guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

As Saskatchewan continues Phase 3 of reopening, residents are now allowed to use beaches and playgrounds that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitor experiences manager with Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Allyssa Danchak said reactions to the reopening have been positive.

“Obviously beaches are one of our most popular things to do in our parks,” said Danchak. “So people are really looking forward to it.”

She also believes the timing of the reopening is ideal, with the weather in the province getting warmer.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time. This weekend is bringing some really beautiful weather, and we’re really excited that our parks are slowly returning to normal.”

Both areas have a list of guidelines to be followed by attendees.

There must be no more individuals per group than allowed under public gathering restrictions, and people from different groups must maintain a physical distance of two metres.

Users should avoid busy areas, and bring an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that is approved by Health Canada.

It is also recommended that individuals bring their own picnic table covers and cleaning supplies, and avoid sharing food or personal items like towels or toys.

Families should only visit playgrounds close to their residence in order to limit the number of people they come into contact with.

Danchak said its important families inform their children of these changes before they bring them to a playground.

“Have those conversations with your kids about not touching your face, and before they use the playground and after to be using hand sanitizer.”

A full list of guidelines can be found at Saskatchewan.ca.

