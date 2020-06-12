Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada to screen air travellers for fever amid coronavirus pandemic: Trudeau

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 12:29 pm
Updated June 12, 2020 12:45 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen as he delivers a commencement speech in Ottawa on Wednesday June 10, 2020.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen as he delivers a commencement speech in Ottawa on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says air travellers will be screened for a fever as another step to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The measure will be phased in, Trudeau said, with pre-flight temperature checks starting for incoming international travellers, then outgoing passengers, and finally those travelling within Canada.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Air travellers required to wear non-medical masks under new rules

“If a passenger has a fever, they will not be permitted to board their flight,” he said.

Trudeau made the announcement in an address outside Rideau Cottage on Friday, as Canada’s coronavirus death toll exceeded 8,000.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In April, the federal government mandated the wearing of non-medical masks for air travellers. Prior to that, health screening measures were implemented.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus newscovid-19 canadacovid-19 newscoronavirus canadaAir Traveltemperature screening
Flyers
More weekly flyers