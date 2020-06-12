Canada to screen air travellers for fever amid coronavirus pandemic: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says air travellers will be screened for a fever as another step to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The measure will be phased in, Trudeau said, with pre-flight temperature checks starting for incoming international travellers, then outgoing passengers, and finally those travelling within Canada.

“If a passenger has a fever, they will not be permitted to board their flight,” he said.

Trudeau made the announcement in an address outside Rideau Cottage on Friday, as Canada’s coronavirus death toll exceeded 8,000.

In April, the federal government mandated the wearing of non-medical masks for air travellers. Prior to that, health screening measures were implemented.

