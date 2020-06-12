Menu

Health

One new COVID-19 case reported in Manitoba after six days with zero

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 3:09 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic.
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Manitoba is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 301.

This new case comes after six consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases in the province.

Provincial public health officials said Friday that there are currently no individuals in hospital or intensive care, and that there are five active cases, while 289 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths in Manitoba remains at seven.

Manitoba performed 795 more laboratory tests Thursday, bringing the total number of tests to 52,255.

