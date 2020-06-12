One new COVID-19 case reported in Manitoba after six days with zero

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 301.

This new case comes after six consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases in the province.

Provincial public health officials said Friday that there are currently no individuals in hospital or intensive care, and that there are five active cases, while 289 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths in Manitoba remains at seven.

Manitoba performed 795 more laboratory tests Thursday, bringing the total number of tests to 52,255.

