Health

Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 513

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 1:13 pm
Regions in Ontario open up restaurant patios
WATCH: Sean O’Shea is in Paris, Ontario gathering reaction about Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan that is allowing regions outside of the Greater Toronto Area to reopen patio areas of restaurants.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 513, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are among a Bradford, Ont., man in his 30s and a Penetanguishene, Ont., girl in her 10s.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What Barrie, Ont.’s Phase 2 reopening will look like

The Bradford case is community-acquired, while the source of infection for the Penetanguishene case is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 85 per cent, or 436, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Six people remain in hospital.

There have been 11 total COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities across the region in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

READ MORE: 182 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario as total cases hit 31,726

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Friday, the province of Ontario reported 182 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 31,726, including 2,498 deaths.

Places of worship now allowed to reopen across Ontario
