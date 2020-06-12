Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 513

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 513, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are among a Bradford, Ont., man in his 30s and a Penetanguishene, Ont., girl in her 10s.

The Bradford case is community-acquired, while the source of infection for the Penetanguishene case is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 85 per cent, or 436, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Six people remain in hospital.

There have been 11 total COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities across the region in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Friday, the province of Ontario reported 182 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 31,726, including 2,498 deaths.