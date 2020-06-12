Nova Scotia extends state of emergency, reports no new coronavirus cases Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia will extend its state of emergency and has recorded no new cases of COVID-19, the province announced on Friday.

That means there remain 1,061 total cases of the novel coronavirus, four of which were still active as of Friday.

“Our numbers are moving in the right direction, with no new cases of COVID-19 to report again today,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

"As we work to reopen our province, I encourage Nova Scotians to continue to follow the public health protocols and keep one another safe."

Provincial health officials are reporting that 995 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 62 people have died.

Of the four active cases, two people are in the hospital one of which is in intensive care.

There are no cases in the province’s long-term care homes and the facilities will open to visitors on Monday.

Nova Scotia’s child care centres will be allowed to open on Monday.

The province also announced plans to extend its state of emergency this weekend.

The extension will go into effect on Sunday and the province will remain in a state of emergency until June 28 at noon, unless it is extended further.

Nova Scotia’s QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 739 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday. The facility continues to operate 24 hours a day.

