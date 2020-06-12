Menu

Crime

3 charged after officers seize drugs, ammunition, stolen property from Marmora home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 11:51 am
OPP say they have charged three people in connection with a raid carried out on Thursday.
Three people are facing multiple drug-related charges following the raid of a residence in Marmora, Ont., on Thursday morning.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 6 a.m. officers — including members of the street crime unit and the emergency response team — executed a search warrant at a residence on Forsyth Street in Marmora, about 55 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: 2 Lindsay residents arrested after police seize cocaine, heroin from Hwy. 35 residence

Investigators reportedly seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, oxycodone pills and methadone, as well as ammunition, bear spray, drug-trafficking paraphernalia and a variety of suspected stolen property.

Three people were arrested at the scene.

Kimberly Ranger, 49, Shawn Ranger, 51 and Edward Tinker, 61, all of Marmora and Lake Township, were each charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Shawn Ranger was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon. He was remanded into custody, pending a scheduled appearance via video in Belleville court on June 15.

The other accused individuals have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Aug. 10, OPP said Friday.

