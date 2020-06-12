Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 Lindsay residents arrested after police seize cocaine, heroin from Hwy. 35 residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 10:53 am
Police in Lindsay seized drugs a residence on Hwy. 35 on Thursday.
Police in Lindsay seized drugs a residence on Hwy. 35 on Thursday. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face drug-related charges after police seized drugs from a residence on Hwy. 35 in Lindsay on Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Hwy. 35 South.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after officers seize cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs: police

Investigators say they seized 110 grams of cocaine, 7.7 grams of heroin and $7,800 in cash.

$7,800 in cash was seized in Lindsay as part of a drug investigation.
$7,800 in cash was seized in Lindsay as part of a drug investigation. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Charles Edward Quibell, 53, and Chelsea Lynn Gawley, 22, both of Lindsay, have each been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday.

More accidental drug poisoning deaths in Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrugsCocaineDrug BustDrug TraffickinglindsayHeroinLindsay crimeCity of Kawartha Lake
Flyers
More weekly flyers