2 Lindsay residents arrested after police seize cocaine, heroin from Hwy. 35 residence

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face drug-related charges after police seized drugs from a residence on Hwy. 35 in Lindsay on Thursday.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Hwy. 35 South.
Investigators say they seized 110 grams of cocaine, 7.7 grams of heroin and $7,800 in cash.
Charles Edward Quibell, 53, and Chelsea Lynn Gawley, 22, both of Lindsay, have each been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday.
