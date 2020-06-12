2 Lindsay residents arrested after police seize cocaine, heroin from Hwy. 35 residence

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face drug-related charges after police seized drugs from a residence on Hwy. 35 in Lindsay on Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Hwy. 35 South.

Investigators say they seized 110 grams of cocaine, 7.7 grams of heroin and $7,800 in cash.

Charles Edward Quibell, 53, and Chelsea Lynn Gawley, 22, both of Lindsay, have each been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday.