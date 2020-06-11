Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged after officers seize cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 12:28 pm
Peterborough police say officers seized a variety of drugs from a Chemong Road residence.
Peterborough police say officers seized a variety of drugs from a Chemong Road residence. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing several drug-related charges following an investigation by police.

On Wednesday, as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a Chemong Road residence where police say an amount of cocaine and cash were located and seized.

Later on Wednesday, members of the intelligence, asset forfeiture, crime analyst and drug unit arrested a man in the area of Park Street and Braidwood Avenue.

READ MORE: 2 more suspected drug-related deaths in Peterborough, health unit reports

During a search of the man, police allege officers found fentanyl, cocaine, weigh scales and a large quantity of cash.

Roderick Alfred Mills, 54, of Chemong Road was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl), three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (hydromorphone, Percocet and cocaine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

Opioid crisis worsened during COVID-19 pandemic
FentanylCocaineDrug BustPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimehydromorphonedrug arrestpeterborough drugsdrug searchpercoet
