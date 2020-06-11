Peterborough man charged after officers seize cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several drug-related charges following an investigation by police.

On Wednesday, as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a Chemong Road residence where police say an amount of cocaine and cash were located and seized.

Later on Wednesday, members of the intelligence, asset forfeiture, crime analyst and drug unit arrested a man in the area of Park Street and Braidwood Avenue.

During a search of the man, police allege officers found fentanyl, cocaine, weigh scales and a large quantity of cash.

Roderick Alfred Mills, 54, of Chemong Road was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl), three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (hydromorphone, Percocet and cocaine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.