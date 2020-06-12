Ottawa police homicide unit investigating fatal shooting in Carlington

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in Carlington.

Police say a man was found shot dead after emergency responders were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Mayview Avenue at 3:50 a.m. on Friday.

Police said they can’t yet reveal any details to identify the deceased.

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with possible information related to the shooting is asked to call 613-236-1222, ext 5493.

