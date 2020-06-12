Menu

Crime

Ottawa police homicide unit investigating fatal shooting in Carlington

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 11:16 am
Ottawa police say they were called to a Mayview Avenue apartment building in the early morning hours on Friday, where a man was reportedly found shot dead.
Ottawa police say they were called to a Mayview Avenue apartment building in the early morning hours on Friday, where a man was reportedly found shot dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in Carlington.

Police say a man was found shot dead after emergency responders were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Mayview Avenue at 3:50 a.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Ottawa’s Champlain Bridge reopens after fatal crash Wednesday evening

Police said they can’t yet reveal any details to identify the deceased.

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with possible information related to the shooting is asked to call 613-236-1222, ext 5493.

